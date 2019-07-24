Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market 2026 Regions, Types, Major Drivers, Top Manufacturers, Revenue

The Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market Report Highlights 2018 – 2026 of the market essentials, Industry review, opportunities, regional market, Emerging Growth Factors, characterization, application, innovation, industry chain investigation and most recent market progression and Competitors joined with their market share.

The Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market research report further delivers an meticulous outlook of the industry by studying key components impacting the industry such as Unsaturated Polyester Resins market growth, consumption volume, emerging trends and industry cost structures during the forecast period.

An unsaturated polyester resin is an essential polymer required for production of composite materials, including mainly glass fiber–reinforced plastics (FRP). FRP composites have a prominent application in various industries such as construction, land transport, and marine. Non-reinforced unsaturated polyester resins are used to manufacture solid-surfaced countertops, marbles, automotive repair putty and filler, gel coats, and few other items such as bowling balls and buttons.



Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins: Market Taxonomy

By Product Type

On the basis of product type, the global market is classified into:

Orthophthalic Polyesters

Isophthalic Polyesters

Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD)

Others (Terephthalic Acid, Gelcoat Resins, etc.)

By End-User Industry

On the basis of end-user industry, the global market is segregated as:

Marine

Building Construction

Transportation

Electrical & Electronics

Power Generation

Oil & Gas

Others (Chemicals, Consumer Goods, etc.)

Leading Players in Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market Includes: Scott Bader, U-Pica Technology Group, Polynt Composites, Showa Denko, and Lanxess Aktiengesellschaft among others. These industry players are currently focused on expanding their global footprint by enhancing their production capacity by means of expansion, setting up a new manufacturing facility and strategic mergers & acquisitions.

Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market Outlook: Asia Pacific to be the growth engine for the market in the foreseeable future

Geographically, the global unsaturated polyester resins market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the rest of the World. In 2015, Asia Pacific was the largest consumer of unsaturated polyester resins industry, followed by North America and Europe. China was the largest consumer of market of unsaturated polyester resins, with more than 40% share of the total global consumption.

Holistic approach is used to ensure that the granular and uncommon parameters are taken into consideration to ensure accurate results.

Furthermore, the report provides a detailed analysis of the global Unsaturated Polyester Resins market with analysis of market size by value and volume. Along with this, an analysis of penetration rate and the average revenue generated per user (ARPU) in the market has also been done.