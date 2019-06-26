US President Trump Signals Intentions for Non-NATO Alliance with Brazil

The US President was adamant about establishing strong relations with Brazil, possibly owing to Brazil’s strong acquaintance with Russia and China

The Rose Garden housed a press conference on March 19, 2019, during which Presidents of the US and Brazil, expressed that both countries are looking at a stronger alliance in the times to come. US President Donald Trump stated that he has intentions to make Brazil a “major non-NATO ally”. The announcement has sparked speculations about Trump’s intentions, as Brazil already has strong alliances with Russia and China, two countries largely viewed by US as national threats.

The US has weak relations with Latin American countries, China on the other hand, have ensured good terms with countries in the region. Brazil is part of five member BRICS group of nations, with Russia, India, China, and South Africa, forming the rest of the group. Growing alliances of China and Russia with countries such as India and Brazil, has not gone down well with the US President, as he attempts to bolster their own relations with the two countries.

“We had a great meeting today. As I told President Bolsonaro, I intend to designate Brazil as a major non-NATO Ally, or even possibly, if you start thinking about it, maybe a NATO ally. We have to talk to a lot of people, but maybe a NATO ally,” Mr. Trump said, while speaking at the gathering at the Rose Garden.

He also stated that both the countries are already assisting each other in curbing issues such as terrorism, crime, and drugs and weapons trafficking. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, echoed the thoughts of the US president, as he believes an alliance with one of world’s superpowers, will augur well towards implementing some radical changes in the country, plagued by crime and trafficking related issues.