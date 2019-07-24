Veterinary Antibiotics Market Shows Expected Trend to Guide from 2018-2026 with Growth Analysis

Antibiotics are used in livestock production to treat diseases in animals, to control infection of disease among healthy animals, to prevent disease in animals, and to increase animal productivity. Antibiotics keep poultry and livestock healthy, thereby reducing the chance of bacterial transmission from animals to humans. Majority of antibiotics drugs approved for use in food-producing animals through their feed or water are available over-the-counter.

Get Exclusive Sample Report at: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/2324

Market Dynamics

Increasing demand for animal protein and growing demand for food production from animal source is leading driver for use of antibiotics in animal agriculture. Several countries across the world produce meat and aquaculture products. According to Organization for Economic Co-Operation and Development (OECD), an average U.S. adult consumed 198 pounds of meat in 2014. According to the WHO 2015 report, South East Asia region (SEAR) has developed intensive farming systems, leading to the rising consumption of fertilisers, antibiotics, and pesticides.

However, over-use and misuse of antibiotics in animals and humans is rising threat of antibiotic resistance. Therefore, governments across the globe are banning or limiting use of antibiotics in animal production and growth. For instance, in November 2018, European Union (EU) approved restrictions on Veterinary Antibiotics. The new legislation, which is expected to become law by 2022, bans use of antibiotics for animals, which are important for human medicine and prohibits use of any antimicrobials in livestock without a prescription from a veterinary doctor. In 2016, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) brought together the global community in declaring antimicrobial resistance (AMR) as a major concern and a global commitment to fight an issue through multi-pronged approaches.

Increasing demand for meat and poultry is expected to drive the veterinary antibiotics market revenue

Increasing demand for livestock products including meat, milk, and other animal food products worldwide is expected to boost the veterinary antibiotics market growth. Moreover, increasing incidence of diseases in livestock is likely to aid in expansion of this market. According to the United Nations 2015 report, antibiotics consumption in livestock is expected to reach 105,600 tons by 2030, globally due to increases in the number of animals raised for food production.

Furthermore, in order to meet increasing demand for animal protein, majority of the farmers are transitioning to intensive agriculture and often use antibiotics to optimize production. According to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) 2015 data, with increase in human population and increased demand for meat, estimated antibiotic use in food animals will increase by 67% globally from 2010 to 2030.

Download PDF Brochure Of This Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/2324

Veterinary Antibiotics Market – Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global veterinary antibiotics market include Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Ceva Sante Animale, Crystal Pharma, Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC, Huvepharma AD, Eli Lilly Company, Elanco, Merck & Co., Inc., Sanofi, Vetoquinol S.A., Virbac, and Zoetis, Inc.