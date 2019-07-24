Virtual Rehabilitation and Telerehabilitation Systems Market, 2018-2026 by Segmentation: Based on Product, Application and Region

Virtual rehabilitation and telerehabilitation system is an equipment used for treatment in numerous programs such as mental health, substance abuse, and educational services for patients in mental hospitals, care homes, and rehabilitation centers. Telerehabilitation services helps the medical professionals to analyze, supervise, consult, and diagnose diseases. Telerehabilitation relates to services delivered by a number of healthcare service providers in medical branches such as physiotherapy, and also used to take follow-up with the clients after discharge. Furthermore, these systems helps to minimize the frequent patient visits to hospitals.

The global virtual rehabilitation and telerehabilitation systems market was valued at US$ 142.9 million in 2017 and is projected to reach US$ 649.7 million by the end of 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 18.6% during the forecast period of 2018-2026.

Get Exclusive Sample Report at: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/2304

Factors Driving Growth for the Global Virtual Rehabilitation and Telerehabilitation Systems Market

The usage of virtual rehabilitation and telerehabilitation systems is less expensive for both healthcare providers and patients as compared to conventional in-clinic or person-to-person rehabilitation. This has aided in accelerating growth of the market. According to American Congress of Rehabilitation Medicine (ACRM), in 2015 the in-clinic intervention resulted in more expenses than the telerehabilitation intervention (US$ 654.72 per person). Low price of virtual rehabilitation and telerehabilitaion is major factor for increasing adoption of these services and this has propelled growth of virtual rehabilitation and telerehabilitaion system market. Moreover, rehabilitation systems helps to save data for future analysis and for keeping patient’s record into a database. Therefore, this becomes easy for the healthcare providers to keep a log of the progress of the patients.

Virtual Rehabilitation and Telerehabilitation Systems Market: Regional Insights

On the basis of geography, virtual rehabilitation and telerehabilitation systems market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. North America and Europe regions are estimated to account for significant market shares during the forecast period, owing to high presence of prominent vendors of virtual rehabilitation and telerehabilitation systems, which include Bridgeway Senior, Healthcare, Motekforce Link, GestureTek Inc., and Virtualware Group. Furthermore, these regions have developed healthcare infrastructure and various policies supporting telerehabilitation, and these are further expected to aid in growth of the markets in these regions. For instance, in 1998, the US Congress amended the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 to require Federal agencies to make their electronic and information technology (EIT) accessible to people with disabilities and make opportunities available for persons with disabilities and encourage the development of technologies that help achieve these goals.

Download PDF Brochure Of This Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/2304

Key Players in the Global Virtual Rehabilitation and Telerehabilitation System Market

Key players operating in the global virtual rehabilitation and telerehabilitation market include Bridgeway Senior Healthcare, Motekforce Link, GestureTek Inc., Virtualware Group, Motorika Medical Ltd., LiteGait, Doctor Kinetic, Geminus-Qhom, Rehametrics (NeuroAtHome), Brontes Technologies Inc., and Mindmaze.