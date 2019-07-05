Vitiligo Drugs Market Research Report by Product Opportunity, Industry Summary, Constraints

Vitiligo is a skin condition characterized by white patches on the skin. It is also known as skin depigmentation. In skin depigmentation, the skin’s pigment-making cells known as melanocytes are lost or destroyed, which result into patches. The patches of affected skin appear white and usually have sharp margins. In most of the cases, the patches emerge on the skin, which is more exposed to sunlight. Although the disease can occur at any age, it is more observed in the mid-twenties. Although the disease does not affect the physical health of a person, it creates concerns about physical appearance and ethical identity of the person. The exact cause of Vitiligo is not known. It is mostly observed in people with family history of autoimmune disease. Vitiligo is classified into two types: segmental and non-segmental. In segmental vitiligo, only one side of body is affected by skin depigmentation. In non-segmental vitiligo, both sides of body are affected by skin depigmentation and the affected area of the skin expands with time. In general, non-segmental vitiligo is more common than segmental vitiligo.

Vitiligo Drugs Market Drivers

Vitiligo drugs market is expected to witness significant growth, owing to development of new therapies for vitiligo. For instance, in Feb 2018, researchers at Yale University School of Medicine discovered a new therapy for the treatment of vitiligo. The therapy can aid in returning the color of depigmented skin due to vitiligo. The new combination therapy includes oral medication of Xeljanz (tofacitinib) and ultraviolet-B light therapy. Xeljanz is used in the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and ultraviolet B (UVB) light therapy is an effective treatment for psoriasis. UVB penetrates the skin and slows the growth of affected skin cells.

Moreover, increasing pipeline studies to develop new drugs for the treatment of vitiligo is expected to drive vitiligo drugs market growth. For instance, in December 2016, Nicolaus Copernicus University initiated the phase 1 and phase 2 clinical trial for Atorvastatin calcium salt and Simvastatin-acid sodium salt. The study has been initiated for the evaluation of vitiligous lesions repigmentation after the administration of Atorvastatin calcium salt and Simvastatin-acid sodium salt in patients with active vitiligo. The study is estimated to complete by April 2019. However, adoption of unlicensed medication may restraint the vitiligo drugs market growth. Topical Calcineurin inhibitors (Tacrolimus and Pimecrolimus) used for treating vitiligo are unlicensed medicines. Prescription of unlicensed medicines for the treatment of vitiligo is attributed to the assumption that these medicine are more effective and offer some benefits in the treatment and show lesser side effect unlike corticosteroids that cause thinning of the skin.

Vitiligo Drugs Market- Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the global vitiligo drugs market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.

Increasing prevalence of vitiligo in North America is expected to boost the vitiligo drug market growth during the forecast period. For instance, according to American Academy of Dermatology, in November 2013, over 150,000 people in the U.S. across all age were treated for vitiligo. The overall cost incurred was over US$ 328 per patient and total medical cost was valued at US$ 49 million. Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the vitiligo drugs market, owing to presence of major players in this region and launch of new products. For instance, in 2014, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, an India-based multinational pharmaceutical company, launched Melgain lotion to treat vitiligo in partnership with Issar Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd. Under the partnership, Issar Pharmaceuticals was tasked to manufacture the product and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories for its commercialization.

Key players operating in the global vitiligo drugs market include, AXIM Biotechnologies, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Boston Pharmaceutical, Castle Creek Pharma, Dermavant Sciences, JN Biosciences, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Incyte Corporation, Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, and Galderma laboratories (Nestlé Skin Health).

