Waterborne Coatings Market by Product Type, Method of Extraction, Application, and Region – Global Forecast to 2026

Waterborne coatings are coatings that contain around 80% water and small quantities of other solvents such as glycol ethers, which are applied to a surface to disperse a resin. Due to its water content, these coatings are Waterborne coatings possess properties such as low VOC, very low odor, and non-flammability, along with high water content, making it eco-friendly and easy to apply. Waterborne coatings dry at a very fast rate and can be re-coated as well.

Waterborne coatings are used in a myriad of applications, considering properties that make it a perfect primer such as high resistance to heat and abrasion, excellent adhesion, as well as low toxicity and flammability due to low VOC levels and HAP emissions.

Waterborne Coatings Materials Market Taxonomy

On the basis of resin type, the global waterborne coatings market is segmented into:

Acrylic Coatings

Polyester Coatings

Polyurethane Coatings

Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Coatings

Polyvinylidene Chloride (PVDC) Coatings

Alkyd Coatings

Epoxy Coatings

Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Coatings

Others

The fluctuating prices of raw materials of different pigments, additives, and resins is a major restraining factor for this market growth. The lack of awareness regarding the uses and benefits of waterborne coatings, is the major challenge faced by the market. Some of the major players operating in the global waterborne coatings materials market are BASF SE, AkzoNobel N.V., Axalata Coating System LLC, PPG Industries, The Valspar Corporation, Sherwin-Williams Company, Nippon Paints Co. Ltd., Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., Tikkurila OYJ, and Berger Paints India Ltd.

